The Ukrainian party "Opposition Platform – For Life" thanked the Russian Federation for rescuing the crew of the ship "Lucia", which included 20 citizens of Ukraine

KIEV, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” thanked the Russian Federation for rescuing the crew of the ship “Lucia”, which included 20 citizens of Ukraine, the corresponding statement was published on the website of the political force. On Tuesday, sailors of the Russian Northern Fleet rescued a container ship flying the flag of Panama from pirates in the Gulf of Guinea. The crew received a distress signal from the Lucia container ship flying the Panama flag from Togo to Cameroon at about 13.00. The crew of the vessel, which managed to send a distress signal, consisted of 20 citizens of Ukraine, one from Russia and one from Romania. All crew members of Lucia are healthy and unharmed. Opposition Platform – For Life expresses gratitude to Russian sailors for saving the lives and freedom of Ukrainian citizens, which was achieved thanks to the prompt, decisive actions of the crew of the Russian vessel, as well as naval solidarity. We are sure that not only our party should have turned to the Russian side with these words of gratitude, the top political leadership of Ukraine should have responded as well, “the statement says. Russia, “and elementary diplomatic infantilism, extreme unprofessionalism and indifference to the fate and interests of its own citizens.” masters of Ukraine. And this became another evidence of the independent and complete refusal of our country from sovereignty and subjectivity in the international arena, “the party believes.

Footage of a Russian anti-terror group landing on a pirate-hijacked ship in the Atlantic The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published a video of the rescue of a Panamanian ship from pirates off the coast of Africa. As reported by the department, a marine unit from the Russian large anti-submarine ship “Vice-Admiral Kulakov” prevented the seizure of a container ship flying the flag of Panama in the Gulf of Guinea. 2021-10-27T16: 14 true PT0M59S

