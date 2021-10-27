https://ria.ru/20211027/ukraina-1756524304.html

Opposition Platform will demand the resignation of the Ukrainian government

“Opposition Platform” will demand the resignation of the government of Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

Opposition Platform will demand the resignation of the Ukrainian government

The faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine “Opposition Platform – For Life” intends to demand the resignation of the government due to the failure of the fight against coronavirus, said … RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

2021-10-27T16: 36

2021-10-27T16: 36

2021-10-27T16: 36

in the world

Ukraine

cabinet of ministers of ukraine

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Yuriy Boyko

opposition platform – for life

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/1a/1594630715_0:201:3072:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_38ad7916919f7b746c4e61abcee21503.jpg

KIEV, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine “Opposition Platform – For Life” intends to demand the resignation of the government due to the failure of the fight against coronavirus, said co-chairman of the faction Yuriy Boyko. meeting of the National Security and Defense Council due to the critical situation with medical oxygen and a record increase in mortality due to coronavirus in the country. “The government is responsible. And some personnel reshuffles will not correct the situation. We will demand the resignation of the entire Cabinet, which has failed in the fight against the epidemic.” Boyko wrote on his Facebook page, adding that the number of COVID-19 cases has increased ninefold since the beginning of September. Patients do not have enough places in hospitals, there is a shortage of medical oxygen. Boyko added that his faction will demand a report from the Minister of Health in parliament on the situation with the coronavirus. Previously, the two largest plants for the production of medical oxygen in Ukraine stopped work for routine maintenance during the outbreak of coronavirus. Deputy of the Kiev City Council from the “Opposition Platform – For Life” Alexander Popov said that the situation with oxygen for patients with COVID-19 in Kiev is critical, since the government did not provide stable work for enterprises that supply medical oxygen to hospitals. Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that Ukraine has begun purchasing medical oxygen from Poland. According to the Ministry of Health, 22,574 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country per day, 692 people died. Since September 23, Ukraine has moved from the “green” to the “yellow” quarantine zone due to the worsening epidemiological situation. Since October 15, the Kherson region has entered the “red” zone for COVID-19. Also, from October 18, the “red” level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 began to operate in the Zaporozhye, Odessa, Donetsk and Dnepropetrovsk regions. Later, the Nikolaev and Rivne regions also moved to the “red zone”. In the “red” zone, cinemas, cafes, restaurants, gyms, theaters and other places will work subject to 100% vaccination of employees of institutions and visitors. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the “adaptive” quarantine due to coronavirus until December 31. This quarantine model provides for restrictions in specific regions. Four zones of epidemiological danger have been introduced: “green”, “yellow”, “orange” and “red”.

https://ria.ru/20211026/smertnost-1756250659.html

https://ria.ru/20211026/ukraina-1756243164.html

https://ria.ru/20211020/krematoriy-1755361326.html

Ukraine

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/1a/1594630715_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f89a8ee8bce44324105f55e5924fa57.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, cabinet of ministers of ukraine, verkhovna rada of ukraine, yuriy boyko, opposition platform – for life, covid-19 coronavirus