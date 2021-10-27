Option traders do not expect surprises from the ECB, but admit from the Bank of Canada

Gitarist: What useless news, but like everyone else.

Gitarist: What useless news, but like everyone else here)

Uf ^: Analytical products csv format

The product contains information about the total net volume (difference

volume of purchases and sales) for each of the following groups: : Analytical products csv formatThe product contains information about the total net volume (differencevolume of purchases and sales) for each of the following groups: clients with a high number of applications

clients with a high volume of completed transactions and a low number of orders

(withdrawn) USD USA * / month – in accordance with the tariff for the provision of information services I don’t like all this alone? like a drain from a counterparty.

Uf ^: netflow FX_USDRUB_BASE_H

7489298255 *

network traffic : netflow FX_USDRUB_BASE_H7489298255 *network traffic what kind of x is that?

Uf ^: BASE_H – clients with a high number of orders

• BASE_I – clients with a high volume of completed transactions and

low number of applications

• BASE_R – clients with a low number of orders and volume of transactions

USDRUB – Aggregated information on USDRUB_TOM and

USDRUB_TOD

Uf ^: Net volume

Sea: Krakatoa (a volcano in Indonesia) woke up yesterday.

And on La Palma it shook a lot yesterday and as BushcraftBear writes (and he has been uploading vidos there from the first day) it was the strongest earthquake in 36 days of his observations of the eruption.

Lion fat: Sea (11:00), Those who will not be killed by the virus will die in the fiery lava!

))

Sea: Gee)

https://www.vedomosti.ru/business/articles/2021/10/27/893154-zakrivayut-alkomarketi : Gee)https://www.vedomosti.ru/business/articles/2021/10/27/893154-zakrivayut-alkomarketi No alcohol on non-working days!

lilit: Lion Fat (11:10), not everyone who is shaken, who is immersed in the water, especially lucky will be offered a combination of all benefits

Cfnc: The sea (11:12), in my favorite neighbor there is a bunch of food in the form of snacks, cat food, for example …)) so it’s unclear, unclear …

Lion fat: lilit (11:14) And the Earth will hit the Heavenly Axis?

))

Uf ^: Sea (11:12), you must have open OKVED codes for trade

food : Sea (11:12), you must have open OKVED codes for tradefood we got kicked out at the UCC, no power to ban.

Lion fat: Russia has set a new record for the number of deaths from COVID-19 per day : Russia has set a new record for the number of deaths from COVID-19 per day Read more on RBC:

https://www.rbc.ru/society/27/10/2021/61790ed09a79477897231939?from=newsfeed Vaccination works well!

Uf ^: On September 1, 2009 in the United States on the waiting list

kidney transplantation was 80888 people.