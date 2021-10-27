Owners of Moscow liquor stores have found a way to avoid closing on non-working days

The Moscow authorities are demanding to suspend activities during the November lockdown from the owners of small alcohol shops and wine shops, which mainly sell alcohol. The newspaper reports this with reference to entrepreneurs. “Vedomosti”…

The prefectures and district councils of the city have sent an order to the owners of wine shops, in which they refer to the decree of the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin. The order states the suspension of work from October 28 to November 7 due to COVID-19, the operation of all stores,

the assortment of which less than 30% consists of non-food essential goods or foodstuffs.

According to businessmen, the city authorities did not establish such a requirement before, despite restrictions on non-working days in 2020. In addition, the publication notes, alcohol is classified as food under the trade law.

Alkomarkets intend to urgently expand the range, increasing the share of “permitted” in the mayor’s decree. For example, the owner of one of the wineries, Aaron Coffman, said that about 300-400 new items will appear on the shelves: groceries and other products. At the same time, alcoholic products account for about 1,000 items.

The beneficiaries of this ban could be a large chain of alcohol stores “Krasnoe & Beloe”

says the CEO of Infoline-Analytics Mikhail Burmistrov. About 200 stores from 1.3 thousand Moscow alcohol stores, and they mainly sell alcohol, received an order from the authorities to close. However, K & B satisfies the requirements of the city authorities with its assortment and does not intend to close its outlets during the lockdown. Besides,

complies with the instructions of the leadership of Moscow and “Aromatny Mir”, the article says.

Non-working days are introduced in Russia from October 30 to November 7, with the preservation of wages. At the same time, in the regions, you can adjust their date. In Moscow, the non-working days will last from October 28 to November 7.

Meanwhile, Muscovites en masse “sweep away food” from the shelves of Moscow stores, writes the Telegram channel “Moscow Says and Shows”. According to the channel, in this way, residents are preparing for the upcoming weekends, which have been announced at the federal level due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the coronavirus.

It is noted that the growth of revenue in grocery stores has already amounted to 20%. At the same time, the growth in demand for other consumer goods was not recorded.

“In monetary terms, the proceeds from Moscow stores amounted to 2.9 billion rubles,” the press service of the capital’s economic policy department said.

RIA Novosti previously reported how the Russians will spend non-working days in November from October 30 to November 7. About 24.1% of citizens plan to earn extra money within the specified period, another 17.9% of Synergy survey participants expect to visit relatives and friends, 14.9% – to go on vacation, and 5.6% are going to do self-education.

The SuperJob portal conducted a poll and found out that two out of three Russians are not preparing for non-working days. Only every tenth citizen of the Russian Federation is engaged in this – 11% of men and 9% of women. Some buy repair products and alcohol, while others buy books, medicines and services in beauty salons.