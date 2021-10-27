Patrushev called the risks of an influx of labor migrants :: Politics :: RBC

Nikolay Patrushev

(Photo: kremlin.ru)



A large-scale influx of migrants into the country can lead to an increase in crime and the number of conflicts, in addition, it is necessary to control the fight against the spread of radical ideology among them. This was stated by the Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev at a meeting on national security in the regions of the Central Federal District, TASS reports.

“I ask the heads of the regions, law enforcement agencies and special services to keep under special control the issues of preventing the spread of radical ideology among foreign migrants,” he said.

According to Patrushev, a “difficult” situation is developing due to the growth of extremist and terrorist crimes in the district.

“One of the threat-forming factors for the aggravation of the crime situation is the penetration of adherents of radical religious movements into the territory of Russia, carrying out propaganda and recruiting activities, including in places of mass residence and work of foreign migrants,” the Security Council secretary said.