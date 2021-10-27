https://ria.ru/20211027/poezdki-1756462885.html
Peskov spoke about Putin’s reaction to the cancellation of trips abroad
Face-to-face contacts are always better than remote communication, but a pandemic and epidemiological danger create the reality in which one has to live, including … RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021
MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Face-to-face contact is always better than remote communication, but a pandemic and epidemiological danger create the reality in which Russian President Vladimir Putin also has to live, said the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov. Peskov added that during Putin’s visits abroad, “a tourist there is minimal or no travel component. “
