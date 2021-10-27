https://ria.ru/20211027/poezdki-1756462885.html

Peskov spoke about Putin's reaction to the cancellation of trips abroad

Peskov spoke about Putin’s reaction to the cancellation of trips abroad – Russia news today

Peskov spoke about Putin’s reaction to the cancellation of trips abroad

Face-to-face contacts are always better than remote communication, but a pandemic and epidemiological danger create the reality in which one has to live

politics

vladimir putin

Dmitry Peskov

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Face-to-face contact is always better than remote communication, but a pandemic and epidemiological danger create the reality in which Russian President Vladimir Putin also has to live, said the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov. Peskov added that during Putin's visits abroad, "a tourist there is minimal or no travel component."

politics, vladimir putin, dmitry sands, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia