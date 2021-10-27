photo of Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball

The photo was taken by the paparazzi during a break between filming “Lucy and Desi”, which recently started in the United States. In the frame you can see the performer of the main role – Nicole Kidman. The actress flaunted with wavy red hair, which charmed the net. Over She wore a retro costume in a black cloak.

However, not all supporters recognized the Hollywood beauty. Through a protective mask, which became mandatory on all filming, it was difficult to recognize Nicole Kidman.

What is known about the movie “Lucy and Desi”

Development drama “Lucy and Desi” the company spoke Amazon Studios. The film tells about the love story of one of the most famous couples in Hollywood – actress Lucille Ball and singer Desi Arnaz. This couple got wildly popular after filming the sitcom “I Love Lucy”. However, it was the fame and close attention of the public and the press that mercilessly destroyed the marriage after 20 years after the wedding, Lucy and Desi announced a divorce.

Main roles Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem received in Lucy and Desi.

“The movie takes place during production week” I Love Lucy. “Meeting on Mondays, recording on Friday, with a whole bunch of long flashbacks, tells the story that brought us here … They will mainly be played by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. And it will be fantastic. These are two great actors of all time, “commented director Aaron Sorkin on the film. Entertainment Tonight.