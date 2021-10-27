https://ria.ru/20211027/voyna-1756578959.html

In Poland, they started talking about the war with the European Union

Polish politicians on the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union: war has been declared on us – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

In Poland, they started talking about the war with the European Union

2021-10-27

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Polish politicians reacted to the decision of the European Court of Justice, which ordered Warsaw to pay a fine of one million euros per day until the abolition of the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court. They are quoted by the Onet portal. Former Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is confident that European institutions prefer not to engage in dialogue with Poland, but to exert pressure on it. In his opinion, Warsaw should boycott the organization and block all its decisions until Brussels “restores supremacy law “. The deputy from the” Law and Justice “party Kazimierz Smolinsky, in turn, called the decision” a continuation of the political war “against the country.” Who will pay for this: Morawiecki, Kaczynski? No, all Poles will pay through taxes, high electricity prices and gas, “- reminded parliamentarian Petr Boris. In July, the EU Court demanded to stop the work of the disciplinary chamber, which, according to the European Commission, threatens the independence and impartiality of judges. On Wednesday, Warsaw was ordered to pay a million euros per day to the EC as a fine for failure to comply with this decision. The full text of the article can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

