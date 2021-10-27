https://ria.ru/20211027/volontery-1756449119.html
Protsenko told what help volunteers could provide
MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The participation of volunteers will help reduce the burden on the medical staff of the hospitals, said the chief physician of hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka, the head of the United Russia health commission, Denis Protsenko. He noted that it would be wrong not to take advantage of the experience of previous waves of the pandemic, when the work of the volunteer headquarters of the action “We are Together” helped the doctors. we now have the dominant strain “Delta”, which causes a severe course. And in addition to the burden on the health care system itself, of course, peak loads are experienced by medical personnel – both doctors and nurses. The participation of volunteers, of course, would help reduce the load, “he said. Protsenko on the videoconferencing with the regions about the activities of the volunteer centers of “United Russia”. He clarified that volunteers could also help in raising awareness of the need for vaccination against coronavirus. “The volunteer community has always been and remains a great help. I would like to express my gratitude to the volunteers, headquarters. Thank you very much, guys, we need you,” concluded Protsenko.
