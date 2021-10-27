Pushilin announced the capture of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the village of Staromaryevka

https://ria.ru/20211027/zakhvat-1756551102.html
The Ukrainian Armed Forces invaded the “gray zone”: the head of the DPR spoke about the Ukrainian military in Staromaryevka
The armed forces of Ukraine captured the village of Staromaryevka on the demarcation line in Donbass, said the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin.
MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The armed forces of Ukraine captured the village of Staromaryevka on the demarcation line in Donbass, said the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin. A fragment of his speech was published in the telegram channel of TV presenter Olga Skabeeva. Pushilin stressed that the military of the self-proclaimed republic would not be able to work in the direction of Staromaryevka, as this would harm the civilian population. To return the status quo, international structures were involved, the head of the republic said. According to him, Kiev goes to provocations and is doing everything possible to unleash a full-scale war in the region, but blame the DPR and LPR for this. So, for the second day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are attempting to blow up a tank farm in Donetsk. “Today, the drone did not fly just a few meters, having blown up near the storage. There was also a drone yesterday, which our unit managed to shoot down,” said Pushilin. On the eve, the DPR Foreign Ministry said that The Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to occupy the village of Staromaryevka, located in the neutral zone. Then the Ukrainian edition “Babel”, citing sources in the Ministry of Defense, wrote that the security forces had taken control of him. Later, the Ukrainian military denied this information, calling it another attempt to accuse Kiev of violating the demarcation line. The DPR has already appealed to the OSCE and called on the world community to force Kiev to return to the mainstream of a diplomatic settlement. Conflict in Donbass The civil confrontation in Donbass has been going on for seven years, about 13 thousand have become victims. human. The settlement is being discussed at the meetings of the contact group in Minsk. Its participants adopted several documents aimed at resolving the conflict, but shootings in the region continue – despite the fact that there are additional measures to ensure a ceasefire. They imply a complete ban on firing, placing weapons in and near settlements, offensive and reconnaissance and sabotage actions, as well as the use of drones.
“We have periodic communication with the settlement, because it is jammed by Ukrainian units. We have a full list of people who live there, because they were on the support of the DPR: there are both children and old people. <...> It is now extremely problematic, positions have already been equipped in the village itself, a checkpoint and other fortifications have already been equipped at the entrance, “he said.
Pushilin stressed that the military of the self-proclaimed republic will not be able to work in the direction of Staromaryevka, as this would harm the civilian population. To return the status quo, international structures were involved, the head of the republic specified.
“Today, the drone did not fly just a few meters, having blown up near the storage facility. There was also a drone yesterday, which our unit managed to shoot down,” said Pushilin.
The DPR has already turned to the OSCE and called on the world community to force Kiev to return to the mainstream of a diplomatic settlement.
Conflict in Donbass
However, shootings in the region continue – despite the fact that there are additional measures to ensure the ceasefire. They imply a complete ban on firing, placing weapons in and near settlements, offensive and reconnaissance and sabotage actions, as well as the use of drones.
