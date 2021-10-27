Putin appointed senator Lvova-Belova to the post of children’s ombudsman :: Society :: RBC

Maria Lvova-Belova

(Photo: Alexander Ryumin / TASS)



Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Senator Maria Lvova-Belova to become the new Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia, she agreed. A statement on the Kremlin’s website says that the head of state has already signed an appointment decree.

Lvova-Belova is from Penza, she is 36 years old, she is the mother and guardian of 22 children. Since September 2020, he has represented the Penza region in the Federation Council. Prior to her appointment to the post of senator, she was the executive director of the Quarter Louis rehabilitation center, which works with young people with disabilities who find themselves without parental care.

In this position, she will replace Anna Kuznetsova. Together with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, chief physician in Kommunarka Denis Protsenko, head of the Talent and Success Foundation, co-chair of the ONF Central Headquarters Elena Shmeleva, she entered the federal list of United Russia in the elections to the State Duma.

After the elections, Kuznetsova, the only one of the five, will go to the State Duma, the rest of the list members did not take mandates, as RBC sources previously reported. In the lower house of parliament, she will oversee issues of protection of motherhood, childhood and family support.