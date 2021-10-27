Putin has appointed an ombudsman for the rights of the child. She is a senator, a priest’s wife and a mother of many children

Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing Maria Lvova-Belova to the post of Children’s Ombudsman

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new ombudsman for the rights of the child. It was a graduate of the 4th stream of the “school of governors” (the program for the development of the personnel management reserve of the higher school of public administration of the RANEPA), senator of the Federation Council Maria Lvova-Belova.

“To appoint Lvova-Belova Maria Alekseevna the Commissioner for the Rights of the Child under the President of the Russian Federation for a period of five years. This decree comes into force from the day it is signed, ”the decree of the President of the Russian Federation, published on the Kremlin’s official website, says. Before the official decree, Putin offered Lvova-Belova the position, and she agreed.

Lvova-Belova began her social activities as a volunteer social worker. She helped refusenik children in Penza hospitals. Her main activity is related to helping orphans, difficult families and disabled people.

The new children’s ombudsman was also a member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, and in 2018 she acted as Putin’s confidant. Since February 2019, she has become the co-chairman of the regional headquarters of the All-Russian Popular Front (ONF) in the Penza region.

Lvova-Belova’s husband is an Orthodox priest. Together with her husband, the new children’s ombudsman is raising nine children, four of whom are adopted. In addition, under the guardianship of Lvova-Belova are 13 incapacitated minors with disabilities. Previous Commissioner for Children’s Rights Anna Kuznetsova was also the mother of many children and the wife of a priest.

Kuznetsova was one of the top five on the list of “United Russia” in the elections to the State Duma. She became the only one of its members who took the deputy mandate. Putin dismissed her from her post in connection with her election to the State Duma.