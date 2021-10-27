https://ria.ru/20211027/gazprom-1756560481.html
Putin instructed Gazprom to increase gas volumes in European storage facilities
MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. President Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom, after pumping fuel into underground storage facilities in Russia, to begin planned work to increase its volume in European underground gas storage facilities. And besides everything else, it will undoubtedly create a favorable situation, a more favorable situation in the energy market in Europe as a whole, “the head of state added. The head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, replied that the concern would do so, after which Putin asked him to report on How is this work progressing? In recent months, the European gas market has been experiencing fluctuations. Back in early August, futures were trading at $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, but by the end of September they more than doubled, and on October 6 they jumped to a historic high of $ 1937. This was followed by a decline, but prices continue to remain high. Experts explain this situation by the low level of occupancy of European underground storage facilities, limited supply from the main suppliers and high demand for LNG in Asia. According to Vladimir Putin, the gas shortage in the European market was the result of economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, eight billion cubic meters of fuel were not supplied to Europe from the United States and the Middle East, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters.
