Rapper Cartwright’s widow placed under house arrest

Rapper Cartwright’s widow was transferred to house arrest – Russia news today

Rapper Cartwright’s widow placed under house arrest

The widow of rapper Andy Cartwright (real name Alexander Yushko) Marina Kohal, accused of his murder, was transferred to house arrest

2021-10-27T16: 03

2021-10-27T16: 03

2021-10-27T17: 39

St. Petersburg

incidents

investigative committee of russia (ck rf)

St. Petersburg City Court

Russia

andy cartwright

Marina Kohal

S.-PETERSBURG, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The widow of rapper Andy Cartwright (real name Alexander Yushko) Marina Kohal, accused of his murder, was placed under house arrest, the United Press Service of the St. Petersburg Courts said. it is forbidden to leave the dwelling, communicate with other persons in a criminal case, use means of communication, “the press service said. Two more examinations were appointed in the case: situational and auto-research, which should find out who wrote several messages on VKontakte on behalf of rapper. The suspect’s lawyer Sergei Lukyanov said that the event of the crime has not yet been established. “Expert examinations are assigned for the artificial detention of Kohal in custody. There are no references to the factual circumstances confirming the need for an extension. For eight months, the investigation has not carried out a single action with the accused.” , – the press service of the courts cites the arguments of lawyers. According to the UK, Kohal no later than July 29, 2020 in the apartment at home on Nevsky Prospekt during the conflict, “which suddenly arose out of personal hostile relations, caused the death of her husband in an unidentified way.” She was detained on July 31: fragments of Cartwright’s body in their apartment were packed in five bags. The woman said that after the death of her husband – as she assumed from a drug overdose – she dismembered him to hide this fact and make it appear as if the rapper had disappeared, but then decided to contact the police. The investigation charged her with murder. Kohal was arrested for two months and his detention was extended several times.

St. Petersburg

Russia

2021

