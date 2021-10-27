Renault will change the names of two crossovers

The two Renault crossovers introduced in the European market, the Kadjar and Koleos models, will receive new names, informs “Autonews of the Day”. How exactly the models will be called is still unknown.

Along with the names, the positioning of the models will also change. For example, Renault Kadjar will remain a “close relative” of Nissan Qashqai, but will receive a completely original body. The new Koleos, which will be equipped with three rows of seats and a large luggage compartment, will replace the Espace minivan in the model range of the brand in Europe.

The successor to Kadjar is due in the summer of 2022, and the successor to Koleos in the spring of 2023. It is noted that in two years Renault will present the Scenic E-Tech electric SUV and an unnamed coupe-like crossover, which will seriously differ from the current Arkana cross-coupe.

