Robert Downey Jr.’s reaction to the Avengers: Endgame ending revealed

Undoubtedly, “Avengers Endgame“Became a massive film and extremely important for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was also widely speculated to complete the Tony Stark story in an extremely emotional way.

After Thanos destroyed half of all living things in the universe in “Infinity War“, The story of Tony Stark in”Avengers EndgameTook several unexpected turns. He stopped being a superhero when he returned to Earth and finally started a family with Pepper Potts, who bore him a daughter named Morgan. However, he did not stay out of the game forever, and he developed the concept of time travel thanks to the Quantum Realm. After a while, he met with his own father in the past, and then, when he took possession of the Gauntlet of Infinity, snapped his fingers, wiping Thanos and his charges from the face of the earth.

Tony Stark’s sacrifice, the holographic message he left behind, and the funeral made the ending “Avengers: Endgame“Incredibly emotional. And, without a doubt, this experience became such for the performer of the role of the hero – Robert Downey Jr. In turn, thanks to the recently released book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe we learned that as soon as the actor found out what awaits his character in “Avengers Endgame“, He cried, and you can see Joe Russo’s comments on this below:

When Anthony and I introduced Robert Downey Jr. to the last moments of Tony Stark’s life, our nerves began to fail. But our faith in this story only grew stronger. As we began to shrink the field and approach the hero’s death, Robert burst into tears. And when we finished, he said it was damn cool. It was then that we realized that we had to do it – because he felt it.

Downey Jr.’s emotional reaction to the ending of Iron Man’s story coincides with how most viewers felt in April 2019, and the actor’s tears also serve as a reminder of how much the role has meant to him since 2008 – since the MCU was founded.