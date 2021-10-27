Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will play Ken and Barbie

La La Land star Ryan Gosling is expected to play the role of Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend, in Greta Gerwig’s film about the legendary doll, writes Deadline. Sources of the publication report that negotiations on the participation of the actor in the filming are at the final stage.

Ryan Gosling can play the role of Ken in the Barbie doll movie. Photo: Getty Images

Warner Bros. has been trying to persuade Gosling for this role for a long time, but earlier he refused due to a busy schedule. Now he has time after filming in another project – the thriller “The Gray Man”.

If Gosling agrees to the role of Ken, then Margot Robbie will become his partner on the set – she will play Barbie.

The role of Barbie went to Margot Robbie. Photo: Getty Images

“The story is much deeper and more interesting than it might seem. People usually hear the name “Barbie” and think, “I know what this movie will be like,” and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing the script, and they change their minds, “Robbie told British Vogue about her future role. …

So far, the details of the plot of the tape have not been disclosed. It is only known for sure that the film will focus on the life of the doll. She lived in Barbiland, but she was “kicked out because she was not perfect enough, so the doll went to seek adventures in the real world.”