“People are losing their memory.” Long-term impact of COVID-19 named

Memory loss can be a long-term consequence of coronavirus infection. This is stated in a study published by the journal JAMA Network Open. RIA Novosti, 27.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Memory loss can be a long-term consequence of coronavirus infection. The study, published by JAMA Network Open, examined 740 patients at Mount Sinai Health System in New York. At the same time, the participants in the experiment were sure to exclude dementia. During the survey, in 24% of people who had recovered from COVID-19, cognitive impairments associated with the process of memorization were revealed. Another 23% could not remember the information already in their head, the scientists noted. Hospitalized patients were much more likely than those with a mild infection to experience problems with attention and diligence, as well as the speed of completing a mental task. In addition, it was more difficult for them to come up with words according to certain criteria. During the experiment, they were asked to name words with the letter “C” or, for example, to list any animals, the article says. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization. This was also indicated in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.

