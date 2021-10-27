Security officials came with a check to the administration of Kerch :: Politics :: RBC

This is a planned check of the efficiency of spending budget funds, the head of Crimea said. At the same time, the media, citing sources, reported that the issue of initiating a criminal case was being resolved.

Administration of Kerch

(Photo: Mikhail Mokrushin / RIA Novosti)



Law enforcement officers are checking the efficiency of spending budget funds in the Kerch administration, said the head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov in his Telegram channel.

According to him, this is a planned check, which “can be carried out in the administration of any municipality.”

Earlier, sources “RIA Novosti” and TASS reported that the administration of Kerch is undergoing investigative actions. The interlocutor of RIA Novosti clarified that the security forces are seizing documents, but so far no one has been detained. “The issue of initiating a criminal case is being resolved,” he added.

This summer, the head of the administration was replaced in Kerch. In July, Sergei Borozdin, who has held this position since 2017, resigned amid the flooding of the city due to heavy tropical downpours. Now the head of the Kerch administration is Svyatoslav Brusakov.