Shlemenko called for the imprisonment of Morgenstern because of his words about Victory Day – Gazeta.Ru

Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Shlemenko commented on the words of the rap artist Morgenstern, who expressed the opinion that it would not be advisable to allocate huge funds from the budget for the Victory Day celebration.

According to him, a 23-year-old native of the Republic of Bashkortostan must be detained for such a statement.

“To be honest, I don’t really want to talk about him and remember him again. Can he be jailed? It is high time. And not only for that. I don’t understand why he hasn’t been imprisoned yet, ”Shlemenko quotes. Sport24.

Recall that before that, the Investigative Committee began checking the words of rapper Alisher Morgenstern about Victory Day for the rehabilitation of Nazism.

Earlier, Oleg Gazmanov, recognized by the results of a recent poll as the best pop singer of 2021, laughed at popularity of rapper Alisher Morgenstern.