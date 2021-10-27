Sicily: a rare cyclone floods cities, killing at least two people

7 hours ago

Photo author, Sanne Derks / Getty Images

At least two people were victims of a powerful tropical storm that hit Sicily, accompanied by severe floods and gusts of wind reaching speeds of 120 km / h.

The hardest hit was the city of Catania, whose streets turned into seething streams. Water flooded the historic square, popular with tourists, the fish market and the local hospital. Electricity went out in the city.

Photo author, Fabrizio Villa / Getty Images Photo caption, Catania’s famous fish market has been devastated after the flood, but the water may return …

On Monday, the first victim of a cyclone was an elderly man whose car was flooded with water in the town of Scordia near Catania. His wife, who was with him in the car, went missing, and the search for her continues to this day.

Another man was killed on Tuesday in the town of Gravina, also near Catania. He tried to get out of the sinking car, but he was pulled under the car.

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Many drivers were forced to leave their cars in a hurry, not everyone was lucky

It is expected that the hurricane will subside only by the end of the week, so the mayor of Catania urged residents of the city, if possible, not to leave their homes.

“We’ve been through two very tough days already,” Salvo Pollese said in a video message posted on his Facebook page, warning that although the weather improved on Wednesday, the forecasts for Thursday and Friday are again daunting.

Photo author, Fabrizio Villa / Getty Images Photo caption, The hurricane did not spare the ancient pine trees

In this regard, the red level of threat remains in the region, and schools, government agencies and shops that do not sell essential goods are advised not to open until Friday.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, a total of more than 600 rescue operations have taken place in the Catania area in the last day.

“This is not the end, this is only a temporary fading of the hurricane, but our weather forecasts predict that the cyclone will return, and then we will have to go through difficult hours,” Chief of Civil Defense Fabrizio Curcio said at a press conference in Catania. expect the situation to worsen.

In turn, the governor of the region, which includes Catania, Nello Musumeci, called the situation critical.

Photo author, Cristina scaccianoce Photo caption, When roads turn to rivers …

“Roads have turned into rivers, lakes are in the countryside, whole areas are cut off by water, houses are flooded, crops and buildings have suffered untold damage,” he said on his official Facebook page. “And, alas, eastern Sicily is experiencing a phenomenon that more and more, we fear, and the tragic scenario will repeat itself. “

Will it only get worse from now on?

Photo author, Salvatore Allegra / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Photo caption, The calm before another storm?

The phenomenon the governor is talking about is called Medican, from the English words Mediterranean and hurricane.

Usually Medicans happen twice a year – in September and December.

The current cyclone gained particular strength due to the fact that the sea in the Sicily region warmed up 8C higher than usual.

Scientists argue that the blame is global warming, which makes the usual weather conditions extreme.