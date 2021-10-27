Sicily: a rare cyclone floods cities, killing at least two people

Flooding in Sicily

Photo author, Sanne Derks / Getty Images

At least two people were victims of a powerful tropical storm that hit Sicily, accompanied by severe floods and gusts of wind reaching speeds of 120 km / h.

The hardest hit was the city of Catania, whose streets turned into seething streams. Water flooded the historic square, popular with tourists, the fish market and the local hospital. Electricity went out in the city.

Photo author, Fabrizio Villa / Getty Images

Photo caption,

Catania’s famous fish market has been devastated after the flood, but the water may return …

On Monday, the first victim of a cyclone was an elderly man whose car was flooded with water in the town of Scordia near Catania. His wife, who was with him in the car, went missing, and the search for her continues to this day.

Another man was killed on Tuesday in the town of Gravina, also near Catania. He tried to get out of the sinking car, but he was pulled under the car.

