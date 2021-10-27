Sputnik V developer talks about vaccine registration progress with WHO | News | News

Dialogue on registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V” in the World Health Organization (WHO) is at the home stretch. This was announced on Wednesday, October 27, by the head of the laboratory of mechanisms of population variability of pathogenic microorganisms at the Gamaleya Center, Vladimir Gushchin, in a live broadcast as part of the Let’s Understand Vaccines Together educational campaign, organized by the Knowledge Society in conjunction with the All-Russian Action We Are Together.

“The WHO question is actually a question of filing documents and adopting the procedure that we have established in the Russian Federation, its recognition by WHO. Now we are actually at the home stretch, the dialogue has been built – it is clear what needs to be prepared in order for WHO to register a vaccine in the near future, ”Gushchin said.

According to him, in the near future the drug will receive WHO registration.

Earlier that day, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said that Sputnik V vaccination would protect against all variants of coronavirus, including a new type of Delta strain AY.4.2. He also noted that the new variants of the “Delta” in terms of distribution do not exceed a tenth of a percent of the total number of cases of coronavirus, at least in Moscow.

On October 21, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) are now working on the registration of the domestic vaccine Sputnik V in Europe. According to him, in Europe they said that the Russian side had submitted an incomplete set of documents.

On October 20, RDIF announced that WHO has resumed consideration of the application for the approval of Sputnik V. It was noted that a group of WHO inspectors should soon visit Russia to collect all the necessary data on the vaccine.

On October 13, WHO Assistant Director-General Marianjela Simao said that the timeline for considering an application for registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine depends on the legal procedures associated with the drug.

On October 2, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, following talks with WHO Chairman Tedros Ghebreyesus, said that all barriers that hindered the recognition of Sputnik V by the organization had been removed.

Sputnik V was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. It was registered in August 2020 and became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world.

Against the background of a worsening epidemiological situation, the Russian authorities are urging citizens to get vaccinated in order to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and access vsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVotte. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.