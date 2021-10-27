Start of the day. Stocks fall in price, investors return to OFZ

Moscow Exchange Index: 4215 (-0.5%)

RTS Index: 1910 (-0.3%)

Russian indices are falling at the opening of trading on Wednesday. The Moscow Exchange index with a small gap went down from the opening amid deteriorating external background and falling commodity prices. At the same time, investors are returning to the cheaper OFZs.

Rising rates have worried the markets in recent days, we are even witnessing an inversion of the yield curve. Now, at new levels, market participants are more willing to enter government bonds when rates in the middle segment are above 8%.

Oil prices fall in price by 1% in the morning, to $ 85.5. These are still high levels. Oil in rubles is slightly below 6,000, but the correction provokes fears of its development. However, shares LUKOIL hold out better than the market, adding 0.1%.

Gazprom and Sberbank lose 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively. The latter will report for the quarter tomorrow. Today, slightly worse than the consensus forecast, according to Interfax, reported VTB (-0.8%).

Stock Rusala among the leaders of the decline. Aluminum prices are down another 2.7% today, hitting 1.5-month lows, and the company itself released weak operating results.

Better than the market are the shares of retailers: Magnet (+ 1.2%), M Video (+ 0.9%), X5 Group (+ 0.8%)

The rate of the USD / RUB pair is at 69.6 (+ 0.15%).

Leaders: DEK (+ 10%), Cherkizovo (+ 1.9%), Magnit (+ 1.2%), M.Video (+ 0.9%), X5 Group (+ 0.8%)

Outsiders: Dagestanenergosbyt (-7%), Rusal (-2.5%), Rosseti Siberia (-2.1%), Akron (-2%)

BCS World of investments