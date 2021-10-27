Stock indices continue to disappoint the bears

Instead of delighting the already discouraged stock bears, the markets continue their unhurried growth treacherously.

It seems that everyone already understands: on the nose tapering… And everyone already instinctively realized that everything is expensive. Very expensive. Already energy crisis walks the planet with might and main. Lush blooms supply crisis…

Goodbye Wild Christmas! Goods do not have time to arrive. Inflation becomes a reality for a long time, and we are seriously discussing whether it will turn into stagflation or not. New strains of the virus are our headache.

The next lockdowns may well become a reality not only in our country, but also abroad.

And all the same, “the mice cried, injected, but stubbornly continued to eat the cactus” … Stock indexes continue to disappoint the bears.

Why? Why don’t they fall?

Where is their conscience, these indexes?

Let me ask the question differently: what makes the indices continue their leisurely growth?

1. The reporting season continues. I must say, in general, the reports are quite decent. For example, Visa (NYSE 🙂 expectations: travel recovery and an improved global economy boosted growth in the world’s largest payment processor ( American Express (NYSE 🙂 also beat forecasts last week). Payment volumes increased by 17% compared to a year earlier; the number of transactions processed by Visa rose 21% to 45.3 billion.

Alphabet (NASDAQ 🙂 posted the highest sales growth in over a decade and nearly doubled in Q3 as the pandemic spurred the company’s main advertising business. Results came out Microsoft (NASDAQ :). Microsoft for the first quarter of 2022 fiscal year grew by 22% compared to the same period a year earlier to $ 45.3 billion. Operating income of the corporation increased by 27% to $ 20.2 billion. Net income reached $ 20.5 billion, registering 48% growth.

Before that, in general, they did not disappoint with their reports and banks…

2. There is such a thing as an alternative. While investors are speculating about what alternatives to the stock market are in the face of inflation, which has every chance of getting out of control, the fate of the market, it seems, should not inspire serious concerns. Investors have too much money. There are too few investment alternatives.

What can spoil the rainbow picture?

1. The release of a new, not the most fun reporting. There are a number of large corporations whose reports have already somewhat disappointed investors. It is quite possible that their number will grow.

2. Democrats have not yet agreed on their infrastructure package… A tough political struggle is going on.

3. Need to follow disease statistics around the world, and especially in the United States. Unfortunately, any negative turns are possible. To be honest, I highly doubt that the Republicans will make it easy for the Democrats to “push through” all those items of expenditure that were discussed – and declared – earlier.

I still believe that many negative forecasts and nervous shocks in the markets may well begin to materialize from November.

While the markets are at their highs, it is scary to get into a single-digit short. As traders say: new high – buy. And I would be careful not to buy aggressively now. Can only Lockheed martin (NYSE :), which fell too hard yesterday. And even then – not the fact that immediately. Let’s think about this separately.

Now, in my opinion, is the period when there is no need to fuss. Therefore, I would not be in a hurry to get into the unambiguous short.