Sudan: The military said it took power to prevent a civil war. National protests continue

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
31

protesters

Photo author, Getty Images

The leader of the Sudanese coup, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said the military came to power on Monday to prevent a civil war in the country. “The threats we witnessed last week could lead the country into civil war,” at a press conference, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

He added that ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamduk was kept in the general’s house “for his own safety.”

“The prime minister was at home, but we feared that he would be harmed,” he said, explaining why the prime minister was at his house.

By evening, Reuters reported, citing government sources, that Prime Minister Hamduk had returned to his home.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here