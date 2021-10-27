Sudan: The military said it took power to prevent a civil war. National protests continue

October 26, 2021

Photo author, Getty Images

The leader of the Sudanese coup, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said the military came to power on Monday to prevent a civil war in the country. “The threats we witnessed last week could lead the country into civil war,” at a press conference, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

He added that ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamduk was kept in the general’s house “for his own safety.”

“The prime minister was at home, but we feared that he would be harmed,” he said, explaining why the prime minister was at his house.

By evening, Reuters reported, citing government sources, that Prime Minister Hamduk had returned to his home.

Street protests

Protests in Sudan continue for the second day. In the capital of the country, Khartoum, shops do not work, the telephone connection is broken, the Internet does not work. Protesters are blocking roads and burning tires. At least 10 people have reportedly died since the unrest began. Protesters took to the streets of Khartoum and other cities on Monday after the military arrested members of the transitional civilian government, including the prime minister. Protest actions are still going on.

Clashes between demonstrators and the military have killed 10 protesters since Monday, media reported. “We will not leave the streets until the civilian government returns and the transfer of power begins,” one of the demonstrators told AFP.

On Monday, the leader of the putschists, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said that the military was forced to go to a coup because Sudanese politicians turned the people against the security forces. At a big press conference on Tuesday, he echoed that thought, adding that the situation was approaching a civil war.

Burkhan said the new government plans to form a new judiciary and legislative council in Sudan by the end of the week from people without ties to any of the existing Sudanese parties, Al Jazeera reports.

He also promised to restore mobile communications in the country and send the military back to the barracks after the completion of the reforms.

To view this content, you need to enable JavaScript or use another browser Video caption, Military coup in Sudan

Abdullah Hamduk and most of the cabinet ministers were arrested at dawn on Monday.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the military coup is “a betrayal of the peaceful revolution in Sudan.” Washington has frozen humanitarian aid to the country in the amount of $ 700 million.

The coup in the country was also condemned by the European Union, the UN and the African Union, of which Sudan is a member. They all demand from the military to release political leaders.

Tensions between the military and civilian authorities in Sudan began in 2019, after the ouster of Omar al-Bashir, who became the first-ever incumbent president, against whom the Hague court formally brought charges.

After the overthrow of al-Bashir, the military and civilian authorities in the country entered into an agreement and formed a transitional government, which lasted until last Monday.