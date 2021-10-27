“Tanuki” called on the prosecutor’s office to punish donators of the “Male State” :: Society :: RBC

The Tanuki restaurant chain, which became the target of an attack by supporters of the “Male State”, appealed to the court and the prosecutor’s office with a request to check everyone who financed the activities of the recognized extremist organization.

Photo: Alexander Avilov / AGN “Moscow”



The Tanuki chain of restaurants appealed to the prosecutor’s office and the court of the Nizhny Novgorod region with a request to check everyone who transferred money to the “Male State” organization (recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) to finance extremism.

“Yes, they really did. This happened literally this week. After the “Male State” was recognized as an extremist organization, it is logical that all the funding that goes to support groups, any posts – all this finances extremist activities. Therefore, we applied for a check of financial flows in order to block access to these payments, ”Stanislav Koloskov, Marketing Director of Tanuki, told RBC.

According to him, advertisers and members of these communities should understand that “this is actually a criminal liability, which may entail certain risks.”

In addition, the network has filed another claim for damages, which was inflicted on it by the action of supporters of the “Men’s State”. “We calculated the losses of the restaurants in Nizhny Novgorod and filed for compensation directly to Pozdnyakov, because we have direct evidence, all screenshots from his groups, of how he poses his subscribers to us so that they can carry out fake orders,” Koloskov said.

According to the Telegram channel Baza, we are talking about the amount of 158 thousand rubles.