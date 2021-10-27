Tenants of the burned-out Nekrasovsky market are offered a microloan of up to 1 million rubles – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

In connection with the fire in the Nekrasovsky market, the microcredit company Primorsky Krai Development Fund is launching a new instrument of financial support for affected entrepreneurs. This is stated on the official website of the fund: the microloan “Emergency” can be up to 1 million rubles at a rate of 1% for the first year.

“The maximum loan amount is one million rubles (up to three hundred thousand rubles, a loan can be obtained without collateral, subject to the guarantee of the Guarantee Fund of the Primorsky Territory for 50% of the microloan amount). The term of the microloan is up to 24 months. The rate is 1% per annum in the first year of using the loan, Starting from the second year – 7.5% per annum ”, – stated in the message of the fund.

True, entrepreneurs need to attach documents confirming that damage has been caused to the business as a result of the fire to the standard package of documents for obtaining a loan:

– a certificate of fire issued by the supervisory authority (Ministry of Emergency Situations);

– a lease agreement or a certificate of ownership, confirming that the burned-down facility had its retail space;

– a copy of the drawn up act stating that the property was burnt or damaged as a result of fire / extinguishing the fire.

Recall that a fire broke out on the morning of October 26 at the Nekrasovsky market. Its area was 700 sq. m, 70 people were evacuated from the premises. The cause of the fire has not yet been established. Soon, Konstantin Shestakov turned to entrepreneurs whose business was damaged through his Instagram account: the mayor promised to help restore the destroyed business, arrange for payments and loans, and find new areas for trade.

Note that the territory of the burnt down Nekrasovsky market is still guarded. The cordon appeared during the fire, and today at least two police officers and one watchman are still on duty here.