The actress transforms into Harry Potter and Adele without costumes and makeup. This is her secret.

The secret of success Kelly calls his own technique – mouth acting, the meaning of which is to imitate facial expressions, especially the movements of a person’s mouth. For example, portraying Barrymore, she also smiles during a conversation. And parodying Emma Stone, purses her lower lip. The video, in which Kelly shows how the technique works using the example of various reincarnations, has collected more than 14 million views.

In tiktok, the account of actress Mary Elizabeth Kelly is gaining popularity. In her videos, she very faithfully parodies famous actors – including Johnny Depp, Drew Barrymore, Meryl Streep and Blake Lively.

The blogger studied drama at Northwestern Illinois University. Then she tried to get a role in a Broadway musical in New York, but did not audition, so Kelly realized that she did not need to play in the theater. She moved to Los Angeles to start a film career.

According to her, she has always approached the study of films analytically, paid attention to how actors transform in different films and what methods they use for this. So she began to notice how differently they use facial expressions. “Every day I look at something and think: ‘This is exactly the same technique for which for some reason they haven’t yet come up with a name,” she says.

Kelly’s first attempt at working with facial expressions was a parody of the Pirates of the Caribbean actors. “Johnny Depp did incredible things with his face,” she recalls her impressions of watching the film, “she also actively used facial expressions and Keira Knightley.”

Since then, the actress has shot parodies of the castes of the TV series Friends, Gossip Girl, Mean Girls, Harry Potter and many others. In one of the latest videos, she portrayed Adele during a live broadcast on Instagram.

“Gossip”