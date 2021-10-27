The authorities are barking, the pandemic is coming – Mir – Kommersant

The Global Council for Monitoring Emergency Preparedness (GMEM), created in 2018, warned back then that humanity was not ready for the emergence of a deadly and rapidly spreading virus. 20 months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already killed 17 million people, experts have come to a disappointing conclusion: humanity cannot stop the current pandemic and is completely unprepared for the next.

The Global Council for Monitoring Emergency Preparedness, created by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank, has published its latest report assessing the chances of humankind to withstand a global crisis. It notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how fragmented humanity remains and how different the capabilities of some countries are from those of others.

“While the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a collective failure to take preparedness seriously and act quickly on scientific knowledge, the second year was characterized by severe inequalities and a failure of leaders to understand our interdependence and act accordingly,” the report said.

The result, experts say, is disappointing: humanity has not made the necessary conclusions to cope with the current pandemic and prevent similar crises with millions of deaths in the future.

The world, the report says, is “broken.” Nationalist sentiments prevail in it, individual countries care primarily about themselves, and access to vaccines against coronavirus is still provided only to those states that have money. Thus, the proportion of vaccinated in high-income countries is about 63%, and in poor countries – only 4.5%, the report says.

The authorities, experts say, regularly declare from the tribunes of major summits their commitment to international agreements and their intentions to act for the common good, but at the same time, over 75 years of WHO’s existence, they have not been able to provide adequate funding for an international organization that was created just to prevent health crises like this one.

“Until we are able to combat these disruptive trends, we are unlikely to be better able to cope with subsequent pandemics,” the report says.

As possible steps to get out of this situation, the authors of the report, as they themselves admit, do not offer anything fundamentally new. They only list the steps that, in their opinion, should help the world community prepare for future crisis situations.

Among the measures:

the signing of an intergovernmental agreement on preparing for crises in the health sector and the establishment of a corresponding summit;

strengthening the role and funding of WHO;

creation of a global information system on critical diseases and a unified financial mechanism for taking global measures in case of an emergency;

provision of independent monitoring and open registration of cases of morbidity.

Kirill Sarkhanyants