The center of Gamaleya appreciated the protection of “Sputnik V” from death with a delta strain :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



The Sputnik V vaccine protects against death in case of infection with the delta strain of coronavirus by more than 95%. This was stated by the head of the laboratory of mechanisms of population variability of pathogenic microorganisms of the NF Gamaleya Center Vladimir Gushchin, speaking on the platform of the Russian society “Knowledge”, reports “Interfax”.

According to him, this fact is confirmed by Russian and Argentine data. They talk about the high efficacy of the drug, good antibody formation and “high protection” – an indicator that reflects the likelihood of infection, hospitalization or death from infection.

“In fact, the effectiveness of protection against death at a level above 95%, protection against hospitalization at the level of 90% and protection against clinical illness at the level of 80-85%,” he stressed. The specialist clarified what he says about the effectiveness of “Sputnik V” against the delta strain of COVID-19.

Gunzburg confirmed the effectiveness of “Sputnik V” against strain AY.4.2



Those who are vaccinated with Sputnik V reduce the likelihood of contracting coronavirus by at least six times, the likelihood of hospitalization by ten times, and the likelihood of death by 20 times, ”Gushchin said.