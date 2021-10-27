The centuries-old mystery of the ancient monastery revealed

https://ria.ru/20211027/abbatstvo-1756416212.html

The centuries-old mystery of the ancient monastery is revealed

2021-10-27

the science

in the world

England

UNESCO

news – tourism

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. British archaeologists have unraveled the “centuries-old mystery” of Fountain Abbey, having discovered traces of a huge tannery about 850 years old at the site of a “mysterious” strip of land, according to The Daily Mail. Scientists have studied the ruins of a monastery built in 1132 in North Yorkshire for a long time. For a time they could not understand how such a site was formed in the eastern part of the complex. Researchers studied the area using a GPR and found out that many centuries ago there were two large stone buildings 16 meters wide on this place. There were reservoirs and other small structures around them, which led the archaeologists to conclude that there was a tannery, which they believed had been operating in the area since the late 1150s or 1160s. Experts noted that in this way they managed to get the “missing piece of the puzzle” of the abbey, although for most of the 20th century it was believed that nothing new would be found here. King Henry VIII closed all the monasteries in England, and the abbey building was destroyed. Currently, the ruins of Fountain Abbey are recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

England

2021

