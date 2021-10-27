the company increased its revenue by one and a half times and doubled its operating profit

In this difficult time for manufacturers of computer components, AMD continues to delight investors with a stable positive dynamics of financial indicators. In the third quarter, it increased its revenue by 54% and its operating income grew by 111%. Confidence in the near future expresses the forecast for revenue growth by 65% ​​at the end of the current year.

In the third quarter, AMD’s profit margin remained at 48%, halting growth in sequential terms, but was up 4 percentage points from last year’s third quarter results. In the fourth quarter, according to the forecasts of company representatives, the profit rate may rise to 49.5%, but on average for the year it will remain at the level of 48%. Considering that substantial capital expenditures will push Intel’s margins closer to 50% in the coming years, AMD is seeing comparable profit margins.

AMD’s business was doing very well in the third quarter, according to CEO Lisa Su, with record quarterly revenues ($ 4.3 billion), operating income ($ 948 million), net income ($ 923 million) and revenue per share ($ 0.75). For five quarters in a row, revenue has been growing by more than 50% year-on-year.

In the client and graphics segment, revenue grew 44% YoY and 7% sequentially to $ 2.4 billion, driven by the popularity of Ryzen processors, as well as Radeon and Instinct GPUs. The latter are nominally used in server systems, but in AMD’s reporting structure they refer to graphics solutions. In the customer computing business, sales grew by double-digit percent YoY and declined slightly sequentially. Ryzen 5000-series processor shipments have consistently increased by double-digit percent. According to AMD, the company has been increasing its market share in monetary terms for the sixth consecutive quarter.

AMD client processor average realized prices continued to rise in the third quarter, both sequentially and year over year. The average selling price of AMD graphics processors has also grown both sequentially and year-on-year, but not only due to the products of the Radeon family, but also due to the AMD Instinct family. In the client and graphics segment, AMD’s operating income grew 34% YoY, but declined 2% sequentially due to higher operating expenses. The latter in the third quarter for the year increased by one and a half times to $ 1.04 billion. As explained by the company’s CFO Devinder Kumar (Devinder Kumar), increased spending on advertising, increased production and development of new products that will enter the market next year.

In the graphics segment, revenues more than doubled over the year, Lisa Su explained, and sequentially increased by double-digit percentages. Thanks for this should be both the high popularity of the gaming Radeon RX 6000 and the server AMD Instinct with the CDNA 2 architecture. The head of the company did not hide that at the event on November 8 he will talk about the Instinct MI200 computing accelerator. The deliveries of this type of server accelerator have more than doubled AMD’s core revenue, both sequentially and year-on-year.

In the server segment, AMD has been breaking records for CPU revenue for six consecutive quarters. In annual comparison, it has more than doubled, and has consistently increased by a significant double-digit percentage. The third generation EPYC is spreading across the market faster than its predecessors; now Milan processors already dominate the company’s supply structure. Demand for the latest generation of Sony and Microsoft gaming consoles remains strong, allowing AMD to grow its revenue profile. In the fourth quarter, it will also grow sequentially, as it is typical for the season as a whole, and AMD will make efforts to increase the supply of specialized components.

In the segment of corporate, custom and embedded solutions, which include server CPUs and components for game consoles, the company’s revenue grew by 69% year-on-year to $ 1.92 billion, and sequentially – by 20%. It turns out that this segment brought the company about 44% of total revenue in the third quarter. Lisa Su explained that server CPUs and GPUs directly accounted for 25% of total revenue in the past period. It turns out that gaming consoles accounted for just under 20% of the company’s revenue. For them, the upcoming 2022 is the third year of the life cycle, so AMD management is convinced that demand will continue to grow before reaching a peak somewhere in the fourth year of the current generation of consoles.

It is noteworthy that operating profit in the server and custom segment at AMD for the year increased immediately by 284%, and sequentially – by a solid 36%. The figures could have been even higher, as the company’s CFO admitted, but they were somewhat worsened by the increased costs of promoting products and developing new generation solutions.

From the fourth quarter AMD expects revenues ranging from $ 4.4 billion to $ 4.6 billion and an increase in profit margins to 49.5%, operating expenses should increase to $ 1.15 billion. Overall, the company manages to keep operating expenses at about 25% from revenue, which is in line with the long-term strategy. For the whole year, AMD expects to increase revenue by 65%, which is five percentage points higher than the forecast three months ago. The profit margin for the year should remain at the level of 48%, and the share of operating expenses in revenue will not exceed 24%.

By the way, the growth of revenue in the fourth quarter should not come at the expense of the client market, as Lisa Su explained. The lack of related components will not allow the market to grow consistently. This deficit will continue in the first half of next year, so AMD proceeds from the forecast for the stability of its own revenue in the PC segment for the next year. The company has every opportunity to increase its share in both the CPU and GPU segments. In many market segments, AMD products are not yet as well represented as the head of the company is convinced, so the prerequisites for business growth remain. AMD will continue to invest in increasing component production in 2022.