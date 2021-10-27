The court appointed 10 months to the accused of blocking the roads to the actions in Moscow :: Politics :: RBC

The first person involved in the case of the blocking of roads in Moscow at the protest action on January 23 received a real term of imprisonment

Gleb Maryasov

(Photo: glebmaryasow / Vk)



World judicial district No. 370 of the Tverskoy district of Moscow appointed Gleb Maryasov, the secretary of the Krasnoyarsk branch of the Libertarian Party of Russia (LPR), to ten months of imprisonment in a general regime correctional colony. This was reported to RBC in the press service of the court. Maryasov was found guilty of blocking roads during an unauthorized protest in Moscow on January 23.

He was punished under Part 1 of Art. 267 of the Criminal Code. “Gleb Maryasov deliberately blocked transport communications, transport infrastructure and obstructed the movement of vehicles and pedestrians on the road network, creating a threat to the life, health and safety of citizens, the threat of destruction and damage to property of individuals and legal entities,” the judge made a decision.

In addition, the court satisfied the claims of the Moscow Metro and Mosgortrans against Maryasov for damages in the amount of 2.7 million rubles, TASS reports, citing the convict’s lawyer. The plaintiff’s representatives in court argued that Mosgortrans, at the request of the Moscow State Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, provided on January 23, during a protest, 67 LiAZ buses for the transport of personnel. Mosgortrans asserted that it allegedly suffered losses in the form of traffic delays.

The defense intends to appeal the verdict.