The court released Marina Kohal from the cell. And he locked her in the apartment – Society – News of St. Petersburg

“Fontanka.ru”

For fifteen months the dismembered body of the musician Alexander Yushko lies in the morgue. His widow spent the same amount of time in the isolation ward. The investigation for a year and a half has not been able to construct a convincing version of the murder. The court needed the same time period to admit that Kohal had no place in a prison cell. By October 27, 2021, the St. Petersburg City Court saw the protracted nature of the investigation. “In the course of a sudden conflict on the basis of personal hostility, she plunged into an artificial coma by simultaneous or sequential administration of the insulin drug Novorapid Flexpen and a drug containing gamma-hydroxybutyric acid,” this is all the investigation can blame Marina Kohal for at the moment.

The death of Versus Battle participant Andy Cartwright became known on July 29, 2020. His wife, Marina Kohal, told the version, which she still adheres to. Cartwright, aka Alexander Yushko, was a drug addict and alcoholic, and died of an overdose. She found the body in the study-bedroom – blue, foaming at the mouth. Kohal did not want everyone to know about the overdose, decided to dismember the body and present the rapper as missing. “At some point, I realized that all this would be revealed: that my beloved is a drug addict, and this will affect him as a performer, on his reputation. He was not noticed for this. I was afraid that his mother and sister would say that I had overlooked, I am to blame. That they will hate me. I was afraid that my son would find out how dad passed away. I thought for a long time and realized that it would be right if he disappeared. I wouldn’t do that now. That is, I understand my motives, but this is all abnormal, ”she said later. The investigation confirmed that there was no blood splatter in the apartment, which means that they sawed off the body significantly after death.

After the death of her husband, Kohal imitated Cartwright’s activity on his pages in social networks. What to do with the remains, she did not decide, although the plan to drown them in a swamp near Lake Chern was considered. As a result, she consulted with her friends-lawyers (dismemberment in itself is not a crime, and under the article on desecration of a corpse, intent must be proved) and decided to surrender. “I believe that the case will be opened on the fact of the murder, but it is unlikely that it will be possible to be taken into custody, since it is necessary to prove to the court the validity of the suspicion of involvement in the murder. The investigation must refute the version put forward by her, ”lawyer Sergei Lukyanov was confident. It was July 30, 2020. During the search, no traces of drugs were found in a rented apartment on Nevsky, 134. Cartwright was carried out in five bags. Kohal was ready to undergo a polygraph in support of her version. The first interrogation was unsuccessful, by the time the woman had hardly slept for the seventh day.

On July 31, Marina Kohal was detained and charged. But there were no arguments for the isolation ward, the meeting was postponed, and only by August 3, 36-year-old Kohal was behind bars. At the same time, at the time of the arrest, there were still no results of the examination and even reliable knowledge that Cartwright had been killed. The court agreed with the arguments of the investigation, inspired by the presented correspondence with the fan. It contained phrases: “In life you have to eat salad and fuck” and “Kiss on the cheek.” The investigation found that Kohal killed her husband out of jealousy.

“I will put you and your mother in prison”, “We will find a better orphanage for your child”, “Have you tasted his blood?” – Asked Kohal investigators during interrogation a couple of weeks after his arrest. She was also asked questions, the meaning of which boiled down to the requirement to confirm posthumous sexual intercourse with the rapper’s corpse. Kohal, through his lawyers, asked the prosecutor’s office to check whether the actions of the investigation contained a criminal coercion to testify. By mid-September, the investigator in the case had been changed, but there was still no evidence against Kohal. At the end of the month, no traces of the murder were found on Cartwright’s body, and the examination of the remains was in its third month. A month later, the investigation decided that the rapper’s mother-in-law Elena Kohal was also involved. She was detained and interrogated, she felt bad at the police station, and she felt no better at the trial. They also asked for arrest, they also petitioned to extend the detention in order to search for evidence, but in the end they themselves were released with recognizance not to leave and in the status of a suspect. Kohal assures that her mother and three-year-old son knew nothing about the dismemberment.

On the day of Elena’s arrest, officers of the Investigative Committee and the Criminal Investigation Department arranged a “chance meeting” for the daughter and mother in a temporary detention center on Zakharyevskaya Street. “They said that my mother, through my fault, would die in prison, and my son would rot in an orphanage,” wrote Kohal Jr. in a letter to lawyers. Around the same period, it became known that from the common iPhone of the spouses, shortly before Cartwright’s death, someone “googled” the insulin-containing drug Novorapid Flexpen. Then, with the same bank card, he was bought in one of the pharmacies nearby. Kohal denies the purchase. At that time, the examination of the remains was completed, but the investigation was in no hurry to acquaint the lawyers with it. It was confirmed that Yushko used drugs shortly before his death. Indirectly, audio recordings about the persecutors, the Samaritans and Judas, which he sent to his wife, also spoke of his inadequate condition. The court has consistently extended the custody. Informally, among the judiciary, they explained that Kohal does not have her own home in St. Petersburg, so house arrest is impossible for her.

While the mother languished in the pre-trial detention center, her son traveled to orphanages, although there were enough people who wanted to take care of his relatives. The officials did not hide the fact that the investigation into the murder had a hand in the boy’s wanderings. Only last summer, through the court, the child was removed from the orphanage system. He is now with the Kohal family. The lawyers did not stop appealing the decisions on keeping Kohal in the pre-trial detention center and even proved a gap in the court records. The arrest was found illegal twice. She remained in the isolation ward anyway. A year after the death of the rapper, the method of murder has not yet been established, the body is still in the morgue. The head of the IC Bastrykin personally ordered the extension of the investigation until October 2021. No investigative actions were taken from Kohal. The search for the cause of death was attracted by Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Igor Tolmachev – this is one of the best forensic experts in Russia. With him, traces of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) were found in Cartwright’s liver. This depressant is found in some products, it is used in neurology and anesthesia, but in the case of the rapper it migrated to the indictment.