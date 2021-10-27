The court sent the former head of Avtodor under house arrest :: Society :: RBC

Avtodor ordered the construction of the Central Ring Road on the part of the state. The general contractor of the first section was Crocus International, and the Ring Highway – the fifth. The third section was received by the Road Construction Corporation (owned by the Avtoban Group of Companies), the fourth – by the South-Eastern Highway (a consortium of the Avtoban Group of Companies and RDIF).

Kelbach became the head of Avtodor in 2011. According to the investigation, in 2015 he agreed on the illegal payment of the commission for a bank guarantee by OOO Ring Magistral in the amount of 3.9 million rubles. in Gazprombank and unlawful provision in 2017 of an additional advance of 2 billion rubles. Crocus International JSC.

In addition, Kelbakh unreasonably accepted and paid the state design institute “Soyuzdorproekt” at the expense of subsidies for the implementation of the Central Ring Road construction project for the development of documentation for the planning of the construction site of the start-up complex No. 2 of the Central Ring Road in the amount of 132.6 million rubles, which was not provided for by the federal target program, Kommersant reported. According to the Investigative Committee, the damage from Kelbach’s actions exceeded 2 billion rubles.

The construction of the Central Ring Road began in 2014, the total cost of the project was initially 300 billion rubles, but by September 2020 it had grown to more than 341 billion rubles. The track was planned to be opened in 2018, but the deadlines were constantly missed.