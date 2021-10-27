https://ria.ru/20211027/neftebaza-1756450431.html

The DPR announced an attack by a Ukrainian drone on a tank farm in Donetsk

DONETSK, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian security forces attacked a tank farm in Donetsk using a drone, the explosion did not occur due to the failure of the ammunition, said the representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in the security subgroup in Donbass Alexei Nikonorov. An unmanned aerial vehicle with an attached explosive device fell on one of the tanks of the tank farm, but did not detonate immediately, “Nikonorov said in a statement released by the press service of the republic’s representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime. When the UAV was detected, representatives of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission were notified. walkie-talkie against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, in particular, during the meetings of the Minsk contact group, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, even after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings continue.

