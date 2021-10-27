The European Court of Justice ordered Poland to pay a million euros daily

https://ria.ru/20211027/polsha-1756494449.html

BRUSSELS, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg ordered Poland to pay one million euros per day to the European Commission as a fine for failure to comply with an earlier judgment on the termination of the disciplinary chamber for judges. ” court, Poland is sentenced to pay a daily fine of one million euros in favor of the European Commission, “the EU Court said in a statement. In July, the EU Court demanded the immediate termination of the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court of Poland. According to the EC, the activities of the disciplinary chamber, which can make decisions on the professional activities of judges, threaten their independence and impartiality. In turn, the Polish Constitutional Court did not consider the decision of the EU court to suspend the work of the disciplinary chamber as binding. However, Poland agreed to suspend the work of the disciplinary chamber of the Constitutional Court in response to the EC’s claims on the rule of law. However, the European Commission believes that Poland did not fully comply with the court’s decision and continued actions that could threaten the independence of the judiciary. The European Commission has applied to the European Court of Justice to impose financial sanctions against Warsaw. Notably, this is the second such decision of the European Court of Justice against Poland in recent years. On September 20, the EU Court ordered Poland, which had not complied with its decision, to stop all work at the Turov mine, to pay 500 thousand euros as a daily fine up to the termination of production at the mine. Poland has not yet complied with this decision. The EU last week sent a formal request in accordance with the procedure to find out what has been done, as well as Warsaw’s further intentions on this matter. In the future, the European Commission may take additional measures against Warsaw. The Constitutional Court of Poland previously confirmed the superiority of the republic’s constitution over the legislation of the European Union against the background of several verdicts of the EU Court, which condemned the actions of the Polish authorities. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, instructed to study the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court in order to take further measures. Both the heads of the EU bodies and the leaders of individual EU countries have already expressed criticism of this decision of Warsaw. Among the possible retaliatory steps, von der Leyen also previously named challenging the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court in an EU court and the use of a conditional European financing mechanism, which in practice could mean depriving Warsaw of access to EU finances.

