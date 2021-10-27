The expert explained the unusual phrase of Patriarch Bartholomew

https://ria.ru/20211026/prezident-1756358249.html

The fact that Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople called US leader Joe Biden “our president” is natural, because the majority of believers in Constantinople … RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The fact that Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople called US leader Joe Biden “our president” is natural, because most of the believers of the Patriarchate of Constantinople live in the United States, President of the Institute of Religion and Politics Anton Ignatenko told RIA Novosti. Patriarch Bartholomew arrived in the United States on Saturday with a 12-day visit , the first in 12 years. On Sunday, he was admitted to a hospital in Washington due to malaise. After being discharged on Monday, he met with US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The White House clarified that the President and the Patriarch “discussed efforts to combat climate change, steps to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of religious freedoms and fundamental human rights.” a believer “who, with his considerable power, will make a contribution in this wonderful country and in the whole world.” this is quite natural: the majority of the believers of the Patriarchate of Constantinople are Orthodox Greeks living in the US This is also a reflection of their personal relations: after Biden was elected president, Bartholomew congratulated him, and the latter thanked him in his reply letter to the patriarch and added by hand: “Be healthy. We need your leadership “or” your leadership, “Ignatenko said. At the same time, he noted that Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also president for Bartholomew, because the residence of the patriarch is located in Istanbul, and in Turkey itself, the Patriarchate of Constantinople is called Istanbul.” Bartholomew began the first day of his visit to the United States with breakfast at the Turkish Ambassador to the United States, Hassan Murat Mercan, and then, in conversations with Biden and Blinken, did not stress the plight of his flock in Turkey. Patriarch Bartholomew is in such a dual situation – between the United States and Turkey, whose relations are now very complicated, “the expert notes.” However, this may give Bartholomew a convenient opportunity to mediate in the settlement of relations between the two countries, “Ignatenko added.

