The first apartments among those vaccinated against COVID-19 were raffled off in Moscow :: City :: RBC

In total, ten one-room apartments will compete in the capital among those who will be vaccinated or revaccinated in the period from October 18 to November 21

Photo: Alexander Avilov / AGN “Moscow”



In Moscow, the first drawing of apartments was held among those who were vaccinated against COVID-19, the press service of the mayor’s office of the capital reported. The living space was received by two people.

In total, 138,999 people took part in the first drawing. A new selection of winners will be held every week in Moscow. Ten one-room apartments have been prepared for the lottery participants.

The drawing was organized as part of the “Vaccine is your key to health!” Campaign. The mayor’s office reported that the action was initiated by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the prizes are provided by developers. To participate, you need to make the first injection of the vaccine from October 18 to November 21 or undergo revaccination with a single-component vaccine. The drawing is held among Russian citizens over 18 years old with a Moscow compulsory medical insurance policy, who agreed to participate at the vaccination point.

A citizen can find out if he was included in the list of winners on the mayor’s website.