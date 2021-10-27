The first apartments in Moscow raffled off among the vaccinated against COVID-19

Two Muscovites won one-room apartments during the “Vaccine is your key to health!” Campaign. Housing was raffled off among the townspeople who received the first component of the drug or underwent re-vaccination from 18 to 24 October. A total of 138,999 people took part in the drawing.

The winners were the participants Galina Arkadyevna (the last digits of the phone number 54-96) and Artem Igorevich (the last digits of the phone number 60-06).

The new action is a continuation of the measures taken in the capital in spring and summer to stimulate vaccinations. It was initiated by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, prizes were provided by developers.

A total of 10 one-room apartments have been prepared. Each week, two winners will be determined live on the Moscow 24 TV channel. The last draw will take place on November 24 among those who get vaccinated from November 15 to 21.

You can get vaccinated against COVID-19 free of charge by appointment in one of the vaccination centers based on polyclinics, as well as without an appointment at the work points of mobile teams in popular public places. Vaccinations are also given in private clinics that work under agreements with the Moscow Department of Health.

Older Muscovites, in addition to the chance to win an apartment, receive a choice of “Taking care of health” gift sets or monetary compensation.