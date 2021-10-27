The first gender-neutral passport was issued in the USA :: Politics :: RBC

A passport with an X in the gender column can be issued to a person who does not identify himself with either male or female sex. According to The Guardian, it could have been a Colorado resident who has been suing over the matter since 2015.

Photo: pixabay.com



The US Department of State issued the first gender-neutral passport, according to a statement from US State Department spokesman Ned Price to RBC.

“The Department issued the first US passport with an X in the gender box. We look forward to offering this option to all regular passport applicants as soon as we complete the required system work and update the form. [для подачи заявления] at the beginning of 2022 “, – said in the statement of the press service of the State Department.

The X mark, as explained in the department, is for intersex people, people with non-binary and indeterminate gender identity, that is, those who do not identify with either male or female.

The State Department also said it is actively working with US government agencies to ensure that gender-neutral passport holders move around the country in a comfortable environment.