https://ria.ru/20211027/ssha-1756529793.html

The first passport with a gender stamp “X” was issued in the USA

In the United States issued the first passport with a gender mark “X” – Russia news today

The first passport with a gender stamp “X” was issued in the USA

The US State Department announced the first issued American passport with a mark of the third gender “X”, subsequently all applicants will be able to get it, starting from … RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

2021-10-27T17: 00

2021-10-27T17: 00

2021-10-27T17: 03

in the world

USA

Canada

Nepal

lgbt community

anthony blinken

ned price

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/05/1739888152_0:130:1176:792_1920x0_80_0_0_ea8659e2dee38ba389fa51894eb4610c.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The US State Department announced the first issued US passport with a third gender stamp “X”, subsequently all applicants will be able to obtain it, starting in 2022, the spokesman for the US diplomatic service Ned Price said on Wednesday. “We look forward to offering it to anyone applying for a passport as soon as we complete the required system and update the form in early 2022,” Price said in a written statement. He said the agency continues to work closely with others. US government agencies to guarantee the most comfortable travel for all passport holders, regardless of their gender. In the summer, US Secretary of State Anthony announced plans to introduce the third gender “X” in American passports and the right to independently choose any of the three genders in the document Blinken. As Blinken noted at the time, this step is intended to guarantee equal rights for the LGBT community. Until now, in order to indicate a gender different from that on the birth certificate, US citizens required a certificate from a doctor. Today, the third gender is already in passports. a number of states, including Australia, India, Canada, Malta, Nepal and New Zealand.

https://ria.ru/20211021/putin-1755663767.html

https://ria.ru/20210807/seks-terroristy-1744686017.html

USA

Canada

Nepal

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/05/1739888152_52-0:1176:843_1920x0_80_0_0_b2f744fcd6d46aa07f36385e7ae9125b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, canada, nepal, lgbt community, anthony blinken, ned price