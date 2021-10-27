The first unpacking of a branded Apple napkin – the new product turned out to be darker than expected

Apple recently unveiled a number of new products, including AirPods 3 headphones, MacBook Pro laptops, and a screen wiper, which costs 1,990 rubles in Russia. Today, the first photos of the latter were posted on Twitter.

It is noted that the napkin comes in a rather large box. The front side of the package shows the product itself, and the back side contains basic information about the napkin.

Twitter user Krgn1002, who posted a photo of the new napkin, notes that it looks and feels premium, to match other Apple products, but be that as it may, it’s just a piece of cloth. It is noted that the napkin in real life looks a few shades darker compared to the official images in the Apple Store.

Along with the napkin in the box, users will find an information card that reads: “Safe to use on displays and other surfaces of all Apple products. For infrequent cleaning of stubborn stains on nano-textured displays, use a 70% isopropyl alcohol solution“. Unfortunately, there are no traditional apple stickers included in the package.

Apple recommends the new wipe for both smartphone, laptop and tablet displays and the Pro Display XDR, which starts at $ 4,990. This means the product is suitable for cleaning even the company’s most delicate and expensive displays. But at the same time, the list of compatible products does not include the iPhone 5S and many other fairly old devices.

It’s funny that the napkin is in great demand. Consumers who place an order for a new product now will receive it only at the beginning of next year.