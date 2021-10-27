https://ria.ru/20211027/kerch-1756454612.html

The FSB is conducting operational actions in the Kerch administration, a source said

The FSB is conducting operational actions in the Kerch administration, a source said

SIMFEROPOL, October 27 – RIA Novosti. FSB officers are conducting operational actions in the Kerch administration, documents are being seized, no one has been detained, a source in the republic’s law enforcement agencies told RIA Novosti. A series of resignations at various levels of government in Crimea began at the end of September. Since then, Deputy Prime Minister of Crimea Yevgeny Kabanov, who oversees the work of the FTP, and Minister of Construction and Architecture Mikhail Khramov (they are accused of fraud and embezzlement of budget funds), Minister of Transport Yevgeny Isakov, Minister of Health Alexander Ostapenko, Head of Administration of Sudak Igor Stepikov have lost their posts … At the end of October, the head of the Feodosia administration, Sergei Bovtunenko, resigned at his own request. In addition, by a court decision, Olesya Kharitonenko was dismissed from the post of head of the city council of Yevpatoria. The reason was the initiation of a criminal case on abuse of office. She was charged with changing the purpose of the land plot for the construction of a residential complex.

