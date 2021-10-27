https://ria.ru/20211027/immunitet-1756552550.html
The Gamaleya Center named the level of herd immunity required
The level of collective immunity to COVID-19, to which it is necessary to strive, is 80-85%, said the head of the laboratory of mechanisms of population
MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The level of collective immunity to COVID-19, to which it is necessary to strive, is 80-85%, said the head of the laboratory of mechanisms of population variability of pathogenic microorganisms of the Center. Gamalei Vladimir Gushchin. As Gushchin explained, answering questions on the air, organized by the “Knowledge” society in conjunction with the all-Russian action “We are together”, the collective immunity and its strength are determined primarily by the ability of the virus to be transmitted from person to person. “If the transmission coefficient is conditional speaking, two, that is, a person infects two people on average, then this is one value, if ten, then another. The higher the transmission coefficient, the higher the percentage of immune in the population must be in order to prevent the virus from spreading effectively in the population, ” – he said. According to him, the spread coefficient is significantly higher for the delta strain. “Therefore, the collective immunity to which we should strive is 80-85% and higher. Then we can say that we will acquire the same phenomenon herd immunity, “the specialist explained. He recalled that herd immunity can be formed by disease or vaccination. fection gives a slightly more persistent protection, but this is not all indicators and, secondly, is associated with a great risk directly to humans, “- added Gushchin. He also recommended people with reduced immunity to be revaccinated with two doses.” We must recommend people to revaccinate six months after primary immunization. That is, a person received a two-component “Sputnik V” and in six months he should receive at least one more. If these are people who, let’s say, have a reduced immune function, they can receive two components again during revaccination. This will increase the likelihood of creating tense immunity, “Gushchin emphasized.
