https://ria.ru/20211027/koronavirus-1756524787.html

The Gamaleya Center told about cases of re-infection of COVID-19

The Gamaleya Center told about cases of repeated COVID-19 disease – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

The Gamaleya Center told about cases of re-infection of COVID-19

Patients who have undergone coronavirus in 70 percent of cases get sick again with the same severity as the first time, if they were not vaccinated, reported … RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

2021-10-27T16: 39

2021-10-27T16: 39

2021-10-27T16: 59

coronavirus in Russia

spread of coronavirus

health – society

coronaviruses

nii them. Hamalei (National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Honorary Academician N.F. Gamaleya)

Russian society “knowledge”

coronavirus covid-19

vaccination of Russians against covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/13/1741827818_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8866f76cb972dcee04fa60dc358798b.jpg

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Patients who have undergone coronavirus in 70 percent of cases get sick again with the same severity as the first time if they were not vaccinated, said the head of the laboratory of mechanisms of population variability of pathogenic microorganisms of the Center. Gamalei Vladimir Gushchin. “People who have had the disease, they are different. There are people who have been ill very seriously. And very often, unfortunately, these people get sick again seriously again. Only in 30 percent of people we see that the severity is decreasing,” said the specialist, answering questions on the air, organized by the society “Knowledge.” Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced that mortality from SARS-CoV-2 was associated with the rejection of preventive immunization. This was also indicated in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.

https://ria.ru/20211020/delta-shtamm-1755489036.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/13/1741827818_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cafd962c1547bc233c93d72d7bd23932.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

coronavirus in russia, health – society, coronaviruses, N.I. hamalei (national research center for epidemiology and microbiology named after honorary academician n.f. gamaleya), Russian society “knowledge”, coronavirus covid-19, vaccination of Russians against covid-19, vladimir gushchin