The Governor of the Altai Territory signed a decree on the QR code system and new restrictions

Viktor Tomenko today, October 27, signed amendments to decree No. 44

In the mall – by code

From October 30 admission to shopping and shopping and entertainment centers will be carried out upon presentation by citizens of an identity document, as well as one of the following documents:

a valid QR code received on the State Services, which confirms the receipt by citizens of the second component of the vaccine or a single-component vaccine, or a certificate of preventive vaccination against the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 on paper.

a valid QR code, which confirms that citizens have suffered a new coronavirus infection COVID-19 and no more than 6 calendar months have passed since the date of their recovery;

a medical document confirming the existence of medical contraindications for vaccination against the new coronavirus infection COVID-19, and a negative PCR test received no later than 72 hours.

Citizens have the right to provide a QR code on an electronic device or paper in a format that allows scanning with a reader.

Neither the cinema nor the theater

And from November 15, the documents indicated above will also be required for entrances to theaters, cinemas, concert halls, club-type institutions, circuses, swimming pools, fitness clubs, sports facilities, leisure facilities, hotels, boarding houses, houses and recreation centers, health resort organizations (sanatoriums), health resort children’s camps year-round actions, as well as on catering facilities (with the exception of take-away service without visiting the service hall, the activities of canteens, canteens, cafes and other enterprises that provide catering for employees of the enterprise).

These restrictions do not apply to children under 18 years of age.

Where can you go without a QR code?

Without QR code admission is allowed to pharmacies and pharmacies located on the territory of shopping centers, specialized retail facilities in which contracts for the provision of communication services are concluded, retail facilities selling food products or exclusively non-food essential goods in accordance with the list approved by the order of the government of the Russian Federation.

Responsibility for ensuring compliance with the restrictions rests with citizens and owners (owners, users) of these objects.

Mass events will limit

On the territory of the Altai Territory, it is prohibited to hold mass (public), including entertainment and entertainment events, as well as the provision of services of a similar nature, the holding of discos, including in nightclubs. At the same time, it is allowed to hold events and provide services in theaters, cinemas, concert halls, club-type institutions, sports facilities, circuses, swimming pools, provided that the objects are filled no more than 50% of their capacity, but no more than 500 people.

Services of cafes and restaurants will be suspended

A ban on the provision of catering services is introduced from 23.00 to 6.00… At the same time, take-out service and delivery of orders are allowed, without citizens visiting public catering facilities, the ban does not affect the activities of canteens, canteens, cafes that organize meals for employees of organizations. Responsibility for the implementation of this decision lies with the property owners and event organizers.

Children can’t go anywhere without their parents

During non-working days from October 30 to November 7, announced by the President of the country, persons under the age of 18 are prohibited from visiting shopping, shopping and entertainment centers unaccompanied by legal representatives – parents, guardians, trustees, or other adult family members.

Isolation for citizens over 60 years old

Changes to the decree instruct citizens aged 60 and over who have not been vaccinated against the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 to comply with the self-isolation regime at their place of residence. Going outside the premises is allowed to receive medical care, purchase food and other essential goods, as well as walks in the fresh air, with the exception of walks in crowded places.

Remote work format

Employers are recommended to ensure the transfer of working citizens over 60 years of age and persons with chronic diseases to a remote mode within 4 weeks for vaccination (in the absence of medical contraindications) and the formation of immunity; ensure that workers are vacated from work within 2 days, with the preservation of wages, when vaccinated against the coronavirus infection COVID-19; transfer employees to a remote mode of work, if this does not disrupt the functioning of their activities, or introduce, where possible, a shift mode of work; employers operating in urban districts of the Altai Territory, to establish, if possible, work in a flexible work schedule in order to prevent the accumulation of people in public transport.

Masks and distance

In the Altai Territory, the mask mode is preserved. Citizens who do not use hygienic masks are prohibited from using public transport services, as well as being in the buildings of trade, service, catering, pharmacy and medical organizations. It is forbidden to be present without masks in other places of mass presence of people, including in the open air. Responsibility for enforcing this prohibition lies with the owners of buildings, premises and public transport.

The requirements for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 also prescribe that a social distance of at least 1.5 meters must be maintained, personal hygiene rules, and indoor air disinfected, etc.