The head of the Council of Judges warned Russians about massive bankruptcies
The head of the Council of Judges warned Russians about massive bankruptcies – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021
The head of the Council of Judges warned Russians about massive bankruptcies
Individuals in Russia owe a total of almost 24 trillion rubles – this threatens with massive bankruptcies of Russians and an increase in social tension, … RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021
2021-10-27T17: 35
2021-10-27T17: 35
2021-10-27T17: 35
MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Individuals in Russia owed a total of almost 24 trillion rubles – this threatens massive bankruptcies of Russians and an increase in social tension, says the chairman of the Council of Judges, Viktor Momotov. “As of July 1, 2021, the total debt of individuals has reached an astronomical figure of 23. 9 trillion rubles. Since the beginning of the year, the figure has grown by 2.3 trillion, and since July 1, 2020 – by 4.06 trillion rubles. Loans are being repaid poorly, which threatens massive bankruptcy of borrowers, instability, uncertainty, social tension, “Momotov said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Zamyatnin Club. According to him, the growth of consumer culture in Russia is accompanied by an explosive growth of consumer loans – they buy cars, gadgets, household appliances and so on. The average level of debt in Russia increased over the past year from 47.1 to 49 ,1%. According to him, this indicator means how much the average family with a loan (s) pays back as a percentage of annual income.
The head of the Council of Judges warned Russians about massive bankruptcies
“As of July 1, 2021, the total debt of individuals reached an astronomical figure of 23.9 trillion rubles. Since the beginning of the year, the figure has grown by 2.3 trillion, and since July 1, 2020 – by 4.06 trillion rubles. Loans are repaid poorly, which threatens massive bankruptcy for borrowers, instability, uncertainty, social tension, “Momotov said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Zamyatnin Club.
According to him, the growth of consumer culture in Russia is accompanied by an explosive growth of consumer loans – they are used to buy cars, gadgets, household appliances, and so on.
The average level of debt load in Russia increased over the past year from 47.1% to 49.1%. According to him, this indicator means how much the average family with a loan (s) pays back as a percentage of annual income.