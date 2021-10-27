https://ria.ru/20211027/portret-1756580019.html

The Hermitage appealed to the prosecutor’s office after a blogger joked with a portrait

The Hermitage appealed to the prosecutor’s office after a blogger joked with a portrait – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

The Hermitage appealed to the prosecutor’s office after a blogger joked with a portrait

The State Hermitage Museum appealed to the prosecutor’s office with a demand to check for a violation of the law a joke of local blogger Kirill Smorodin, who hanged … RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

2021-10-27T20: 38

2021-10-27T20: 38

2021-10-27T20: 38

society

blogger

St. Petersburg

state hermitage

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/103609/62/1036096227_0:63:3420:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_fdd8e05d947e9065d7b60769da2a30e2.jpg

S.-PETERSBURG, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The State Hermitage Museum has asked the prosecutor’s office to check the joke of local blogger Kirill Smorodin, who hung his portrait on the wall of the museum, for a violation of the law. looking at his portrait, glued to one of the walls of the museum in the 1812 War Gallery of the Winter Palace. It can be seen that he stylized his portrait as a portrait of a participant in the Patriotic War of 1812. In the caption to the post, the blogger noted that he “feels that very quintessence of life.” “In connection with the incident, the State Hermitage Museum was forced to apply to the St. Petersburg prosecutor’s office with an application to conduct a prosecutor’s check and assess the citizen’s actions for possible violation of the legislation of the Russian Federation, including in part of the public insult to the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, “the press service of the museum says. The Hermitage added that the image of the blogger on the wall of the gallery was noticed by the museum caretaker, and then immediately removed.” Despite this, the visitor managed to take photographs posted by him object, with the subsequent publication of information on a social network. His identity is established, “- noted in the message. Kirill Smorodina himself refused to comment on the incident in the Hermitage, explaining to the RIA Novosti correspondent that it was a” harmless joke. “

St. Petersburg

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/103609/62/1036096227_345-0:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05ca9615d07f218aaff5e75a07b70475.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, blogger, saint petersburg, state hermitage, russia