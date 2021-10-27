The Hermitage suspected the visitor of insulting the veterans of 1812 :: Society :: RBC

Kirill Smorodin

(Photo: smorodin.kir / Instagram)



The Hermitage asked the St. Petersburg prosecutor’s office to conduct an investigation after the incident with a visitor to the museum who hung his portrait in the style of a participant in the Patriotic War of 1812. This was reported by the newspaper “Fontanka” with reference to the press service of the museum.

Earlier, a visitor to the Hermitage, Kirill Smorodin, hung his portrait on the wall of the museum, in which he is depicted as a participant in the Patriotic War of 1812, and his girlfriend photographed this portrait, the paper wrote. The frame also included other visitors to the museum, who viewed the portrait. Smorodin posted this photo on Instagram, writing that he was walking around the Hermitage and thought: “why isn’t my portrait here?” Smorodin later restricted access to his Instagram account.

As Fontanka was informed in the Hermitage, the museum sent an application to the St. Petersburg prosecutor’s office to conduct a prosecutor’s check and assess the visitor’s actions for possible violations of Russian law. The Hermitage admitted that in the actions of Smorodin there could be “a public insult to the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland.”

The museum told RBC that “a sheet with this image on the wall of the gallery was noticed by the museum caretaker, after which it was immediately removed.”

RBC sent inquiries to the press services of the regional prosecutor’s office, and also asked Kirill Smorodin for a comment.